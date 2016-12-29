Carefree Travel invites you to Happy Holiday’s

Providing the ultimate January pick me up the Happy Holiday Travel & Cruise show, will be brimming with Holiday inspiration. Renowned for its expertise, first hand knowledge and excellent customer service Carefree Travel, are proud to bring together a fantastic collection of over 20 travel operators and industry partners who will be exhibiting at the event offering personalised expert advice.

The wide variety of exhibitors will represent a wide selection of holiday types from family holidays, couple only locations, mini escapes and city breaks, cruises, ‘bucket list’ luxury destinations, long haul travel and honeymoons.

Keeping to its namesake the travel and cruise show certainly has all the ingredients for a Happy Holiday!

Would-be holiday makers have the opportunity to learn about the latest ‘must-see’ destinations, travel hot-spots and new product launches by attending the show’s holiday master classes. Guests will have access exclusive show only discounts, offers and promotions. Not forgetting the opportunity to WIN some mega prizes with the exceptional event only prize draw.

Commenting on the return of The Happy Holidays Show, Carefree Director, Richard Cooper states “We’re thrilled to be once again hosting the Happy Holiday Travel & Cruise Show, which will be the biggest in The North West and guaranteed to deliver lots of January cheer! In addition to our expert in- house team, visitors will have the opportunity to meet with over 20 of our trusted industry partners and operators, to get holiday inspiration and access to exclusive offers and deals. We look forward to creating your Happy Holiday on Tuesday January 10th”.

Richard and the Carefree Travel team invite you, your family and friends to get 2017 off to a fabulous start and come along to the Happy Holiday Travel & Cruise show on Tuesday 10th January for the North West’s Biggest Ever Travel & Cruise Show from 6pm-9pm at The Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen (free entry).

If you would like to register your details to attend and for event updates please visit www.carefreetravel.co.uk/happyholidays or call into Carefree Travel, 4 Townhall Street Enniskillen contact number 028 6632 2116.