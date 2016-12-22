Car stolen from popular hotel carpark

POLICE have issued an appeal after a silver Ford Focus was stolen from outside the Mountview Hotel, Derrylin .

The vehicle was parked in a carpark and was taken sometime between 10.30pm on Saturday December 17th and 12.30pm on Sunday December 18th.

The car has been described as a Ford Focus silver 1.6 tdci with ST bodykit and alloys, with the registeration number KIG 7222.

Police are appealing for information following the theft from the Main Street area of Derrylin.

Constable Patrick Morton said: “The car is a silver Ford Focus with registration number KIG 7222. I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact Enniskillen Police Station or contact the confidential PSNI line on 0800 555 111.”

