Big hearted students do their bit for unwanted animals

STUDENTS from South West College have raised £425 to improve the equipment at Bright Eyes Animal Sanctuary.

The IT Level two students in the college, along with the help of Learning Support assistant, Kathryne Granleese, raised the money by holding a raffle.

Bright Eyes is an independent animal rescue charity, which rescues unwanted and abandoned animals. The money raised by the students has been used to buy toys, blankets, beds, and all sorts of equipment for the animals at Bright Eyes.

Miss Granleese got her class involved in aid of the animal rescue charity.

“We were hoping to raise around £80, but when we raised £425 we could not believe it. The response was amazing, we were over the moon with it and we could not have asked for anything better. We are going to buy the goods this week and we are happy knowing that the animals will get the full benefit out of our fundraising.

We are delivering the presents on Friday, just in time for Christmas so hopefully the dogs and cats will be very happy with their new things. Our intention is to get it all delivered before Christmas, because after Christmas, Bright Eyes will have dogs who have been presents that people cannot work with, so they will really need the things. We are extremely grateful to everyone who donated prizes for the raffle and helped us raised the money for the cause.

A spokesman for Bright Eyes is delighted to receive the goods,

“We really appreciate the tremendous efforts of all of the staff and students at SWC in donating items to our sanctuary. We are very grateful for the donations and these gifts will make Christmas brighter for all of our animals.”